The body of a 12-year-old boy has been found in an industrial area in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut.

RCMP say they got a call around 5 p.m. Friday saying the boy, whose name has not been released, had been missing for up to five days.

Search and rescue officials found the boy's remains Saturday morning.

RCMP say the death is being considered suspicious.

K Division Serious Crimes Branch, based in Alberta, as well as the Chief Coroner's Office are helping RCMP with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Rankin Inlet RCMP ask anyone who may have information on this incident to call the office at 867-645-0123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.