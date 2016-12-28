Yellowknife shoppers made their way out to stores across the city Monday in a bid to save money on a Boxing Day bargain.

Retailers at several stores, including Mark's Work Wearhouse, Canadian Tire, Walmart reported high traffic — and sales — Monday.

"We opened at 10 a.m. and there wasn't a lineup like we had expected," said Robin Williams a co-owner at Roy's Audio Video. "But by noon, if you would have looked at this place, it was packed from top to bottom."

"We had a bit of a slow start, but a successful day all in all," he said.

Williams reported about an eight per cent increase in sales compared to last year's Boxing Day. Largely because of the iPhone 7, which seemed to be on everyone's wish list.

"The iPhone 7 was king," he said. "We moved a ton of iPhone 7s, actually more than we did when the iPhone 7 launched."

Business was brisk at Canadian Tire as well, with treadmills and TVs the hot-ticket items for shoppers. But Canadian Tire's Yellowknife manager added Boxing Day for Canadian Tire usually is behind the pre-Christmas shopping rush, when most people come in for decorations, Christmas trees and lights

Though the trend across the country appears to be shoppers staying at home and instead going out for Black Friday deals in November, Roy's Audio and Video may have bucked the trend, Williams said.

Though he made more money during Black Friday, he said there wasn't much difference between the two sales periods, meaning a happy holiday for his business.

"It's always interesting when we buck that trend," Williams said. "I came into Boxing Day thinking it was going to be a lesser event and I was very surprised to find that it wasn't."