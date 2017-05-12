​Bouwa Whee Catering and Teamsters Canada have settled a labour dispute at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine. The new deal will have former unionized staff hired back as positions become available.

Bouwa Whee Catering took over the culinary and cleaning contract in November 2016, after the former contractor at the mine, ESS Compass Group, laid off about 65 unionized employees. Bouwa Whee replaced those workers with no-union staff.

On Wednesday, officials with Bouwa Whee and Teamsters Canada met with the Canadian Industrial Relations Board in Yellowknife.

"I am pleased that a settlement has been reached between Bouwa Whee and the union," said Marcel Dionne, policy advisor for Teamsters Canada.

"Bouwa Whee has agreed to invite all former employees who wish to return to Gahcho Kué to reapply with them.

"If they pass the competence test, which is basically a medical and criminal check, they will be put on a priority list to be hired as positions become open."

Dionne said 27 of 65 former employees are interested in getting their old jobs back. He said the rate of pay will be similar to what ESS Compass Group offered.

Former employees will also have the opportunity to work at the Diavik diamond mine, where Bouwa Whee holds the contact.

Dionne said Bouwa Whee has committed to hire at least half of the workers on the priority list by December, and the remaining workers by April of 2018.

"If Bouwa Whee lives up to their commitment, and there is no reason to believe that they won't, then I see the outcome of this resolution... as a fair settlement to all parties involved," Dionne said.

If hired back, the former employees will no longer be members of the union.

"They are no longer part of the Teamsters, but the employees have the right to join a union if they wish to do so. Maybe they will, maybe they won't," Dionne said.

"Our job was to make sure that our members got a fair shake."