Roman Bourque granted conditional day parole

A 28-year-old Yellowknife man convicted of manslaughter has been granted day parole for six months, with some conditions.

The decision, made by the Parole Board of Canada dated May 25, says that Roman Bourque has been granted day parole, but can't associate with anyone involved in criminal activity or substance abuse.

Bourque can't consume any drugs beyond prescribed medication or over-the-counter-drugs taken properly, is not allowed to go into a bar or liquor store, and can't drink alcohol.

Another condition is that Bourque cannot contact the victim's family.

He also has to continue with the treatment plan set out for him by his parole supervisor.

Bourque was given five years for manslaughter in 2015 after a fight at a house party two years before. He punched Curran, causing him to fall and hit his head on a piano.

Bourque, who was intoxicated at the time of the fight, continued to punch Curran while he was unconscious, while other party-goers tried to remove him.

Curran was medevaced to Edmonton, where he died.

Emerson Curran died after a fight in 2013 with Roman Bourque at a house party. (Submitted by Michael Curran)

The board gave many reasons for giving Bourque day parole. It said that at the beginning of Bourque's sentence, he minimized and denied his actions. But since then he has shown insight into his behaviour and has taken responsibility of his actions, according to the board.

Bourque was denied parole in 2016 after serving one year of his sentence.

The board said during Bourque's 2016 parole hearing it felt that Bourque "did not have a full understanding of the consequences that alcohol has had in [his] life."

But at the recent hearing, Bourque told the board he is committed to sobriety.

The board also mentioned Bourque's successful completion of the violence prevention program, as well as his attendance to psychological counselling and 12 step groups.

It assessed Bourque as "a low risk for general and violent recidivism" if he does not abuse substances or return to negative associates.

Bourque was granted some conditional privileges in April, including being allowed to visit his family and girlfriend on escorted and unattended visits. The board noted that there were no incidents during these visits.

It also said Bourque has lessened his risk by staying engaged in his culture, including participating in traditional healings at the minimum security healing lodge, where he has accessed one-on-one Elder counselling, sharing circles, morning smudge, and pipe and sweat lodge ceremonies.

The board also addressed some of the risk factors, including Bourque's initial plea of not guilty, and his initial lack of accountability. It also looked at protective factors, including his social history, saying that some systematic factors, like family history of residential schools, parental abandonment, and being placed in numerous foster homes may have led to his substance abuse.

"The Board is satisfied that you have demonstrated sufficient compliance and made adequate progress to be manageable on a day parole release," wrote the board.

However, it denied Bourque's request for full parole, stating that it would be more appropriate once he is able to show more stability and secure employment.