Another fast-food chain is coming to Yellowknife, with city council voting in favour of issuing a development permit to the chain of juice and smoothie bars.

Council voted last night in favour of Booster Juice's application to renovate a portion of the former Videoland store on Byrne Road. It will share the building with the Stanton Medical Centre, which has its own private entrance.

Administration recommended council approve the permit. It was needed to change the store's zoning from commercial to a food service establishment.

Coun. Julian Morse called the opening of a new business "positive" and wished the owner good luck.

Of Morse's enthusiasm, Mayor Mark Heyck joked: "You are a Booster Juice booster."

But parking may be a concern since Booster Juice and the medical centre will share the same parking lot.

Council voted Monday in favour of Booster Juice's application to renovate a portion of the former Videoland store on Byrne Road in Yellowknife. (Google)

Coun. Rommel Silverio expressed concerns about traffic congestion in the area, with the McDonald's drive-thru nearby and Byrne Road used as an access road for Stanton Territorial Hospital.

"I'm very happy Booster Juice is coming to Yellowknife," said Silverio.

"But the only concern I have is with the traffic. I'd hate to see it the same as the Wal-Mart, the Tim Hortons and the Mark's. When you drive there on the weekend or in the morning the traffic is so busy."

It is unclear when the store will open.