A boil water advisory in Lutselk'e, N.W.T., has been lifted.

The territory's chief environmental health officer issued the advisory on Wednesday due to the possible delivery of unchlorinated water to residents.

On Friday the health department said in a news release that normal use of water can now resume in the community.

The statement said that water samples were taken in Lutselk'e on Tuesday.

"The water supply is now receiving adequate chlorination and bacterial water samples taken show no presence of bacteria in the treated water."

The advisory had been put in place as a precautionary measure. There had been no reports of illness in the community.