Boil water advisory lifted for 4 South Slave communities in the N.W.T.

The Northwest Territories chief environmental health officer is advising residents of four communities in the South Slave region that they no longer have to boil water before drinking it.

The territorial Health Department said the boil water advisory has been lifted for Hay River, K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Enterprise and Kakisa in a news release Tuesday.

Last week it issued the advisory saying it was a precaution as the water appeared muddier than usual.

The department said this was the result of the the spring breakup of ice in the river and that turbidity levels have since dropped to acceptable levels in treated water from the water plant.

The department recommends that residents and businesses flush their water supply by running all cold water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before use and cleaning all water-using equipment like coffee makers and ice-making machines for at least one minute.

It also recommends changing all point-of-use filters, cleaning coffee machines, draining ice-making machines, draining and refilling hot water heaters and clean water-holding tanks. It also says to run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Information on how to drain and clean water-holding tanks can be found on the department's website.