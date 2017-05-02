The body of Keanan Cardinal, one of four boaters who went missing last week in Fort Chipewyan, Alta., has been found. Cardinal's body is the second to be recovered in the river this week.

RCMP say his body was found shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday.

The men, identified as Cardinal, Keith Marten, Walter Ladouceur and his brother Andrew Ladouceur, went out on a hunting trip on the Rocher River on April 23 and never returned.

The body of 42-year-old Walter Ladouceur was recovered from the river on Sunday.

Fort Chipewyan, a small community in northern Alberta, launched a large search effort for the men, with more than 30 boats taking part, as well as helicopters and sidescan sonar.

Searchers found the men's badly damaged boat early last week.

There hasn't been any sign that the hunters — all experienced outdoorsmen — ever made it to shore. The recovery effort began last Wednesday.

Fort Chipewyan RCMP said in a news release that the Edmonton medical examiner's office will be conducting an autopsy.

"Our thoughts are with the involved families and the community of Fort Chipewyan during this difficult time," the news release said.

"RCMP sends its condolences to the family during their time of grief."

RCMP, an underwater recovery team from British Columbia, Parks Canada officials and RCMP air services are continuing to search for the two other men.