The Yukon Coroners Service has confirmed the identity of a body found in the Yukon River on Sunday as 53-year-old Django Clark of Whitehorse.

According to the coroner and RCMP, Clark had been seen going into the river at Whitehorse on Feb. 24. Emergency officials conducted a search at the time, but Clark was not found.

On Sunday, police and the coroner were on their way, in a helicopter, to investigate a different body found in Lake Laberge, when they spotted Clark's body in the river near Second Avenue and Quartz Street.

Police ultimately recovered both bodies on Sunday and said the two deaths were unrelated. They also said there was no evidence of foul play in either death.

The identity of the body recovered from Lake Laberge has not yet been confirmed, the coroner says.