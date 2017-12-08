A repeat sexual offender in Yellowknife is going to jail for a very long time.

Bobby Zoe, 36, has been declared a dangerous offender. In N.W.T. Territorial Court on Friday, Deputy Judge J. Richard McIntosh sentenced Zoe to serve an indeterminate sentence, which means there's no indication when he'll get out.

Zoe has a number of sexual assault and break and enter convictions on his long criminal record.

He was sentenced to more than three years in prison in 2012 for attacking and sexually assaulting a woman who was walking in downtown Yellowknife. At the time, he had recently been released from jail for sexually touching a minor.

In 2016, he was convicted for breaking into a home in Old Town and sexually assaulting a woman and stealing cash. In that case, police responded to a call from the occupants who were awakened to find him in their bedroom.

This week in court, both the defence lawyer and the Crown prosecutor agreed that Zoe should be declared a dangerous offender.

The prosecution pushed for an indeterminate prison sentence, while the defence suggested an eight-year sentence with 10 years of supervision.

Judge McIntosh said Zoe has refused to take responsibility for his crimes, often coming up with excuses, claiming people are out to get him, or the court has the wrong guy.

Happy childhood, on the land

Zoe sat in the prisoner's box in the Yellowknife courthouse while McIntosh delivered his sentence.

McIntosh said Zoe's crimes have been increasing in seriousness over the years, and yet he has not been open to treatment. He has also preyed on strangers, won't admit to substance abuse issues, has cognitive limitations, and has been diagnosed as having anti-social personality disorder.

Zoe is Dene. He was born in Yellowknife and adopted at a young age by "responsible loving parents," the judge said.

He grew up in Gameti living a mostly traditional life, often out on the land with his family hunting, trapping and fishing. McIntosh said there was no history of violence or alcohol abuse in the home.

The judge said he had a "solid upbringing" and "very positive family support."

Zoe later moved to Edzo to continue schooling, where McIntosh said he had minor issues with alcohol and drugs, but he noted there was nothing in Zoe's past to lower the blame for his actions.