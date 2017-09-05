CBC Nunavut reporter Mike Salomonie says he's thankful to be alive, as he and his teenage son were found safe early this morning after their fishing boat went missing Saturday in Frobisher Bay outside Iqaluit.

Officials confirm that searchers aboard a Royal Canadian Air Force Cormorant helicopter found Salomonie and his son, Ian Salomonie, 17, in good condition on a small island about 26 nautical miles south of Iqaluit around 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Salomonie said he and Ian were sleeping in their canoe when he heard the Cormorant flying nearby around 3 a.m. He used a reflective mirror and his LED headlamp to get the helicopter crew's attention in total darkness.

"When they turned around and were clearly coming in our direction, it was an incredible, overwhelming feeling, knowing that we are going home, and we're still alive and we're still healthy," Salomonie, a bilingual Inuktitut and English-language reporter based in Iqaluit, said in an interview.

Both boaters were taken to hospital and have since been released, said Kris Mullaly, a spokesperson for the local search and rescue effort.

"We're very pleased to report that we have had success with the operation," Mullaly aid.

The search involved local volunteers and the Canadian Forces. An RCAF Hercules aircraft was also involved in the search, which Mullaly said was hampered by rain and fog as well as mechanical issues.

"I know that we did have the Hercules and the Cormorant doing searches through the night, so I'm very pleased to know that the guys are safe."

This Royal Canadian Air Force Cormorant search and rescue helicopter was in Iqaluit on Monday, and located the Salomonies early Tuesday morning. (Pat Nagle/CBC)

Salomonie said he and his son had planned to return from their fishing trip in three hours, but got lost in poor weather.

"You know, what was supposed to be a really quick trip — we didn't plan on going far and we ended up really going a lot further than we expected," he said.

"That part was really scary, just how quickly things turned for the worse."

The boaters became disoriented in fog on their departure, said Maj. Mark Norris, the officer in charge of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, which is responsible for co-ordinating search and rescue efforts for most of Eastern Canada and part of Baffin Island.

It had been raining in Iqaluit for much of the long weekend, and low visibility was reported at times. Rain and drizzle with a high of 4 C and visibility below five kilometres were forecasted for Monday, according to Environment Canada.

"They hunkered down during the terrible weather that was in the area over the past few days," Norris said.

"Yesterday [Monday], when the things improved with both the seas and wind, they tried to get back to town and ran out of fuel. [They] managed to paddle back to shore and then set themselves back up, and our helicopter found them this morning."

Salomonie said he and Ian also encountered swells too high for their canoe to handle, forcing them to shore.

While on the island, they shot and ate two rabbits and kept warm by burning driftwood, he said.

Salomonie thanked everyone who took part in the search.

"So many people to thank," he said. "I'm very thankful."