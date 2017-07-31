A black bear appears to be hanging around Yellowknife, with two sightings reported to wildlife officials Sunday morning.

The first sighting happened near the Bristol Pit area on Old Airport Road shortly after 8 a.m., explained Adrian Lizotte, the Environment Department's wildlife and environment manager for the North Slave Region.

RCMP officers and officers with the Environment and Natural Resources Department checked out the area, but did not see the bear for themselves.

Wildlife officials say there have been two sightings of a black bear in Yellowknife Sunday morning. (Submitted by Jamie Stringer)

One person who saw the bear took a video showing it trying to get into the bottle depot, suggesting there was something giving off a smell that attracted it there, Lizotte said.

The other sighting happened near the jail shortly after 11 a.m. The bear then took off into the bush along Kam Lake, Lizotte said. Again wildlife and police officers were unable to find the bear.

Wildlife officers were standing by Sunday afternoon in case of another sighting, Lizotte said. If that happens, they'll bring out more resources to get the bear away from the city.

Anyone who sees the bear is encouraged to call ENR's emergency wildlife number at (867) 873-7181.