A pack of wolves has been alarming residents in Tsiigehtchic for about a month — now you can add a black bear into the mix.

The bear was spotted behind the school on Monday.

"I went to the school and met with the children and the teachers and warned them what's going on and told them not to be out late at night," said Peter Ross, a bylaw officer in the Gwich'in community, located at the confluence of the Mackenzie River and the Arctic Red River in the Northwest Territories.

"So far, the parents all know about it and are driving their kids to school. So, that's the precautions we are taking right now."

The bear walks past the edge of the schoolyard fence on Monday. (Submitted)

Five dogs have been killed since the wolves began wandering into the community in August. There have been no reported injuries to any people.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) said it will attempt to live trap the animals, starting on Tuesday.

The ENR officer position in Tsiigehtchic has been vacant for some time but the department is considering stationing someone in the community temporarily to deal the current situation.