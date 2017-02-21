Bernie Adilman came back from his weekend ice fishing trip near Whitehorse with what sounds like a tall tale — a mid-February bear sighting.
"I guess it just woke up a little early," he said.
The bear was far enough away that it did not pose a risk to Adilman and his fishing buddies. Just a moving black spot on a distant hillside, spotted by his wife.
"She said, 'wow, there's a bear, I think it's a bear'. So we started looking," he said. "Sure enough, it certainly looked like a black bear."
Adilman said he's seen bears in mid-winter "maybe once or twice" before in his life. He wonders if the yo-yoing temperatures this year have confused the animal.
"The weather's been so wacky, I'm sure they don't know what's going on either — it's either plus four or minus 30."
Unexpected, but not unheard of
Ken Knutson, manager of Yukon's Conservation Officer Services, admits it's an unexpected sighting but not unheard of. Bears will sometimes wake up for periods, but typically don't stray far from their dens.
"We don't expect them to be out and around and too visible for another couple months yet," he said.
Knutson wouldn't speculate on whether recent mild temperatures could explain the sighting, or if climate change is having an impact on bear behaviour.
"It does seem like our springs are warmer now, and arriving earlier," he said.
"How that will impact the ecology of the Yukon, and how wildlife in general behaves, has yet to be seen."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.