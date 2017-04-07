Billy Allen Cholo was 45. (Facebook)

RCMP announced Friday that an arrest has been made in the death of Billy Cholo, a Fort Simpson, N.W.T., man whose body was found in January of 2014.

No charges have yet been laid.

In the release, RCMP stated that they "believe there are witnesses with crucial information who have yet to come forward," and urged anyone with information to contact Fort Simpson RCMP or Crimestoppers to help with the investigation.

Cholo's body was found in a gazebo in Fort Simpson on January 9, 2014 after an extensive search. He had been missing since mid-December. RCMP ruled his death a homicide following a post-mortem examination in Edmonton.

He was 45.