Bill Erasmus, the long-tenured national chief of the Dene Nation, has announced that he will not be seeking re-election.

Erasmus made the announcement this morning at a Dene leadership meeting in Fort Providence, N.W.T.

"It's a tough one," Erasmus told CBC, "because you have to weigh whether or not you've made progress. You have to weigh whether the current work you're doing needs to be completed, or the best way to complete it.

"I feel like I've done the best that I could. But you know, as each day goes by, I learn."

He will continue to serve as national chief until the summer assembly, when a new chief will be chosen to lead the organization for a three-year term.

"I think I've spoken to most of you," Erasmus told the assembled delegates, "but I've decided I will not run. My name will not be on the ballot."

Erasmus was first elected to the position of national chief in 1987, and is one of the longest serving chiefs in the territory. He also currently sits as the regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations for the Northwest Territories.

"You have to be diplomatic," Erasmus said of the role of national chief. "You have to be able to think in the best interests of everyone, not only Indigenous peoples. You have to think beyond our borders. We have to think beyond who we are.

"We're part of the human race, and we have to be here for the betterment of everyone."

No location or date has been announced for the Dene Nation's summer assembly.