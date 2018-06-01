'Honorary Chief for Life': Bill Erasmus celebrated at Dene meeting

Retiring Dene National Chief Bill Erasmus has been named Honorary National Chief of the Dene Nation for Life by delegates at a Dene leadership meeting in Deline, N.W.T. this week.

Erasmus was first elected to the position of national chief in 1987, and is one of the longest serving chiefs in the territory. He also currently sits as the regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations for the Northwest Territories.

Acho Dene Koe Chief Gene Hope put forth the motion to have Erasmus made Chief for Life on Wednesday.

"If the Blood Tribe of Alberta can make Stephen Harper honorary chief, I think [Erasmus] earns it for 30 years of service to the Dene Nation," Hope told the assembly.

In February, Erasmus announced he won't be seeking re-election in the upcoming election. He will continue to serve as national chief until July 11 when a new chief will be elected at the Dene National Assembly in Smiths Landing, N.W.T.

Nominations for candidates looking to run for national chief close June 11.