The N.W.T.'s chief coroner has called an inquest into the death of Beverly Elanik, a 51-year-old woman who died in RCMP custody in Inuvik.

Elanik died while incarcerated at the Inuvik RCMP detachment in January 2016.

RCMP said it was believed that Elanik was intoxicated when she was arrested. She was taken to the hospital for a medical assessment, where medical staff said she was fit to be incarcerated. RCMP then took her to the detachment to sober up.

When she was being processed to leave the following day, police said Elanik went into "medical distress." She was escorted by police to the Inuvik hospital, where she died.

The RCMP said the Medicine Hat Police Service would be conducting an external review of the incident.

Elanik's mother, Eileen Edwards, previously told CBC that Medicine Hat police told her that her daughter had suffered a seizure.

Edwards said Elanik was a loving mother of five children. She said her daughter suffered from alcohol addiction and was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The inquest into Elanik's death will begin on Sept. 26 in Inuvik at the Mackenzie Hotel.

In a news release, the Office of the Chief Coroner said the inquest is being convened under a section of the N.W.T. Coroners Act which stipulates that an inquest be held in the death of a person who died while in custody.