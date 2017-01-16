Archie Paulette in a photo taken about 10 years ago. (submitted by Moise Beaulieu)

An N.W.T. judge has sentenced a Ndilo woman to a five-year prison term for stabbing her partner to death in June 2015.

Beverley Villeneuve pleaded guilty to manslaughter for stabbing 67-year-old Archie Paulette at the home they shared after an afternoon of drinking.

Crown and defence lawyers jointly asked for the five-year sentence, which Justice Louise Charbonneau accepted.

During her decision, handed down Monday, Charbonneau called it an "understatement" to say Villeneuve's life has been traumatic up to this point.

Charbonneau gave Villeneuve 28 months credit for the time she's already served, leaving her with two years and eight months remaining on her prison sentence.