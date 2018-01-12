Police looking for woman last seen in Whitehorse 2 weeks ago
RCMP say they are concerned for the well-being of 30-year-old Bernadine Kingsbury, last seen in Whitehorse on Dec. 26.
Yukon RCMP are asking the public for help in finding a woman who hasn't been seen in more than two weeks.
30-year-old Bernadine Kingsbury was last seen in Whitehorse on Dec. 26. Police say they are concerned about her well-being.
Kingsbury is described as being 5'3" tall and about 120 pounds. She has black hair, hazel eyes, and distinctive tattoos, including stars on her shoulders, and roses and a moth on her chest.
Anybody who has seen or heard from Kingsbury is asked to call police at 667-5555.