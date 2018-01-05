Quebec's independent bureau of investigation (BEI) is reviewing the death of a man in custody in Waskaganish, a Cree community on the James Bay Coast.

Brandon Stephen, 24, died Jan. 2 while in custody of the Eeyou Eenou Police Force in Waskaganish, about 1,042 kilometres north of Montreal.

Stephen was arrested and taken into custody New Year's Day, possibly while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, according to public notes on the incident available on the BEI's website.

He complained of stomach pains around 11 p.m. and was transferred by ambulance to the community medical clinic.

He died early the next day.

Seven agents with the independent bureau of investigation were sent to Waskaganish to review the case. They spent a day interviewing people and collecting evidence.

As the investigation is ongoing, the BEI won't comment on Stephen's death. The bureau said a report on the incident will be available later this year.

Quebec created the BEI agency in June 2016 to carry out independent investigations when a person dies or suffers serious injury during a police intervention or in custody.

Before that, another police body was appointed to lead those investigations.