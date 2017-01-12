The opening of the long-awaited, newly renovated sports complex in Behchoko, N.W.T., has been delayed yet again — and will continue to be delayed in order to tidy up the finishing touches, says Chief Clifford Daniels.
The Kohn Go Cho Complex, which has been under construction since 2014, was originally set to open this past summer.
But with the grand opening only happening in late November, Daniels moved the opening date to the end of December, at the time saying contractors needed more time to install the basketball nets in the gym as well as paint the lines on the gym's floor.
Now, Daniels says that work still isn't done, so people won't be able to use the gym for "a couple months."
He says the complex's opening has also been delayed because of the required occupancy permit — the paperwork that allows people to actually go inside and use the complex — that the community didn't acquire in time for the intended opening.
"So it's just to do all the… checklists and check offs and that... and make sure the building is safe enough for people to enter and that," Daniels said.
"So little delays here, but I tell you, you know, we've had to wait over… eight years and that so a couple little months [of delays] I think the people understand."
Daniels expects most of the complex — including the arena, the youth centre, the concession stand and most mezzanine areas — will open sooner than the gym
"Now that we've got the access [permit] that allows people to enter the building now, I think we'll start opening once… the programming is set up."
