Police have charged two men from Behchoko, N.W.T. and are seeking a third after several seizures of drugs, cash, and paraphernalia in the community.

According to a news release, police executed search warrants at three residences and a vehicle in Behchoko on June 3.

Police seized quantities of cocaine, marijuana, and cash, as well as drug paraphernalia and a set of brass knuckles.

Two men have been taken into custody and are facing charges:

Keith Washie, 29, of Behchoko; charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Sonny Simpson, 30, of Behchoko; charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing and offence, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

A third adult male is being sought by police, according to the release. RCMP did not disclose the name of the individual.