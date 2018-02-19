Police arrested four people after an investigation into drug trafficking activities in Behchoko, N.W.T.

Last week, police started the investigation and executed a search warrant, says an RCMP news release.

RCMP say they seized about $900 in cash, eight ounces of cannabis, two ounces of crack cocaine, 500 pills that appear to contain cocaine and "drug trafficking paraphernalia." Four people are facing drug and trafficking-related charges.

An RCMP spokesperson said the search warrant was executed in a home, but it also involved a roadside traffic stop.

The investigation involved the local detachment, the Northwest Territories federal investigation unit and police dogs.

"We would also like to thank the public for their contribution to this investigation," the statement said.