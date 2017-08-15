Marty Ryan Bouvier has been sentenced to four years in jail for sexually assaulting an underage girl in a case that raised "grave concerns" for a judge.

On Jan. 1, 2016, Bouvier, then 20, invited the girl into an abandoned home in Behchoko after they'd both been drinking at a party, according to a court transcript. Once inside, he pushed her on a mattress on the floor. He proceeded to have sexual intercourse with her, even though she repeatedly told him to stop.

The incident was reported to the RCMP that night, and the victim visited the health centre with her mother. Bouvier was later charged with sexual assault and uttering threats against the victim's family.

In her sentence, delivered July 10, N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Louise Charbonneau, took note of Bouvier's lengthy criminal record, which she said showed "a very disturbing trend."

'Predatory behaviour'

In 2015, Bouvier was convicted in youth court for an act of forced intercourse with a 12-year-old girl.

That same year, he was convicted of assault in a case in which he attempted to drag a 12-year-old to a wooded area. At the time, he was 19 years old. He was sentenced to four months in jail followed by two years' probation under several conditions, including no alcohol and that he not have contact with anyone under 16.

He violated two of those conditions just four months after sentencing, when he approached an 11-year-old girl at a restaurant to tell her she was "sexy." The child, afraid, started to cry and went to hide in the bathroom. He was sentenced to another four months for the breach of probation.

The convictions "show predatory behaviour on Mr. Bouvier's part as far as young girls are concerned," Charbonneau said.

Courage to disclose

In her judgment, Charbonneau noted the "terribly sad and unfair" impact of the offence of the victim, noting that she felt "further victimized by having people talk to her about this and in a way that may not have been as supportive as we would like to see."

"It takes immense courage to disclose a sexual assault in a small community," she said. "Communities need to rally behind these victims and support them."

In court, Bouvier apologized to the victim, her family and to his family.

In delivering her sentence, the judge agreed with a joint submission by the Crown and defence lawyers. She cited as a mitigating factor the fact that Bouvier pleaded guilty to the crime, sparing the victim from having to testify in front of a jury.

Bouvier changed his plea to guilty after DNA evidence linked him to the crime. The plea change came after the victim had to testify at a preliminary inquiry.

Breaking the cycle

Justice Charbonneau also noted that Bouvier himself was sexually abused as a child.

"Unfortunately, we often see this cycle repeated. Something has to happen to break that cycle. Mr. Bouvier, I think, needs help, professional help. Alcohol alone cannot explain his behaviour. Right now, he is a danger to young girls and women, and if he does not address his issues, he will be back before the court."

The judge also said Bouvier had the support of his parents, "and that makes him a lot luckier than many of the people I have had to sentence over the years."

However, she said it would take more than family support to help him tackle his issues. She declined to suggest to corrections that he spend his sentence in a northern institution, saying that he would be better off where he can seek treatment.

With time served, Bouvier will has another two years and 16 days left on his sentence as of July 10. The judge also ordered him to be entered on the sexual offenders registry for 20 years, to submit his DNA and to be subject to a lifetime firearms ban.

The judge closed the day by asking Bouvier's defence counsel to make sure his client's apology is relayed to the victim.