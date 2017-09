Behchoko RCMP are seeking the public's help after an adult male was allegedly assaulted by a group of youth (CBC)

Police in Behchoko are investigating after a group of young people in hoodies allegedly assaulted and robbed an adult male Tuesday morning.

In a news release, RCMP say it happened sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. in the Bay Island area.

The adult male sustained serious injuries during the alleged attack.

Police are seeking the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Behchoko RCMP