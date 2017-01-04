Despite a vote last month to end prohibition in Behchoko, RCMP seized a significant amount of alcohol entering the community over the New Year's weekend.

"It is important for the community of Behchoko to understand that the RCMP must enforce current laws in relation to the possession of alcohol," said RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon, in a news release sent out Wednesday.

"Until the legislation is changed, we will continue to look for contraband alcohol making its way into Behchoko and take that off our streets, reducing the harm caused by illegal alcohol in our communities."

The total amount of alcohol seized at several police traffic stops has not been fully counted, but seizures included over 130 bottles and over 200 cans.

'Be cautious on that, and abide by the law'

The rules around bringing alcohol into the community likely won't change for several months, says Behchoko chief Clifford Daniels.

"It's still prohibited until it's legislated, which will be about... April 1st, maybe sooner, maybe later. But that's the date we're going to try to work with and see if it happens by then," said Daniels.

"We've done what we can now we're just waiting for the territorial level, just to have it lifted. They have to legislate it so that's what we're waiting for," he added.

Until then, his advice for his community members: "The law is the law and I think we have to work with that… Just to be cautious on that, and abide by the law."