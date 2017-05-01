Voters in Rankin Inlet and Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, head to the polls today to give their opinion on a beer and wine store in their communities.

Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

In Rankin Inlet, voters can go to the Siniktarvik Hotel - Salon A. In Cambridge Bay, voters can head to the Luke Novoligak Community Hall.

Voters are required to be a Nunavut resident for at least one year on May 1 to vote. They are also required to be living in the community where the referendum is being held.

The results of the plebiscites are non-binding.

The final decision to open a beer and wine store in each hamlet is made by the territorial cabinet. A beer and wine store in Iqaluit is expected to open this summer.