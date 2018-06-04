Controversial beaver management program ends early in Aklavik

The beaver management program in Aklavik, N.W.T., is ending four days early because of a decrease in pelt quality.

The program was brought in for a second time to help control the beaver population in the Mackenzie Delta region. Harvesters could bring in samples of a beaver kill, including the skull, the baculum of the male beaver, and the beaver's castor sacs, in exchange for $100. The expectation was that either the beaver pelts or meat would used and not go to waste.

The program is now being halted to minimize wastage as pelts are getting lighter and turning a different colour, making them less desirable according to John Lucas Jr., chair of the Inuvialuit Game Council.

But not everyone is happy with the way the management program was handled. Aklavik resident Billy Archie said he saw about 30 beaver carcasses left at the dump.

Billy Archie said he saw about 30 beaver carcasses at the dump after the beaver management program went into effect.

"It was kind of hard to see," said Archie. He said he would have liked to see the meat used as well as the pelt. "Someone should just put in an effort to at least store it," said Archie.

"Lots of dog mushers around would have probably bought the beaver."

Instead, Archie saw crows and seagulls eating the carcasses at the dump.

He said he would have liked to have seen better planning from the government and local organisations so the meat didn't go to waste.

"There's always been a problem with the beaver population and it's good they're doing something about it, but just to see all that was kind of sad."

Not wastage if you use the hide

John Lucas Jr. is the chair of the Inuvialuit Game Council.

The Inuvialuit Game Council said it saw people complaining about the perceived wastage on Facebook, and it looked into the complaints.

But the harvesters weren't violating the Wildlife Act.

"Since it's a fur-bearing animal, you could actually utilize the hide and throw the meat away," Lucas said.

"It's not considered wastage if you use the hide."

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) also received reports of beaver carcasses at the Aklavik dump and on the river edge in Inuvik. But again, because the carcasses were skinned, there was no violation of the Wildlife Act.

"However, it is important to dispose of carcasses in a manner that does not attract other wildlife," said Dawn Curtis, manager of public affairs and communication with ENR.

Hunters have until June 4 at 4 p.m. to bring beaver samples to the environment and natural resources office to claim the money.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) said that 1,300 beaver samples and/or hides have been brought in through the program so far.