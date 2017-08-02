Six bears have been killed by Yukon conservation officers and residents since Saturday, adding to a growing total that is threatening to become one of the highest in years.

According to officials from Yukon's department of environment, a grizzly bear was shot by a conservation officer on Saturday near Destruction Bay after being reporting chasing vehicles and motor cyclists.

On Sunday, a black bear was shot by a resident of Whitehorse's Mendenhall neighbourhood "in defense of life and property," after the bear broke into the resident's chicken coop.

On Monday, a black bear was killed on the highway near Dawson, and another was shot by a member of the public near Keno. Two additional black bears have been shot by conservation officers in the community of Faro this week.

"It's been an incredibly busy season for COs this year, and bear activity shows no sign of slowing down," said a spokesperson for Yukon's department of environment. The department is working to make a conservation officer available to CBC for an interview.

In 2017, at least 46 bears have been killed by conservation officers or residents in the territory in defence of life or property, double the number for the entirety of 2016. The number is the highest total since 2012, when 61 bears were reported shot and killed in the territory.