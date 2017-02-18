The Yukon brand is helping promote a board game combining bears, beards, hairdos and lumberjacks.

Its Seattle creator David Fooden is touring game conventions with a new board came called Yukon Salon.

The game has customized cards and dice, role playing, and of course a board and two to four players.

"They're here to have their beard styled if they're a lumberjack or hair styled if they're a grizzly bear," said Fooden.

Seattle resident David Fooden is the creator of Yukon Salon. (David Fooden)

"You might give a bouffant hairdo to a lumberjack's beard or some crazy spiky concoction to a grizzly bear's head," he said

Fooden said he was originally working on a game about beards.

"I was inspired by the world's beard championships where these guys build the entire year growing and maintaining their beards and come up with these really incredible styles," he said.

He was playing around with the word - Beard-o - as a title, and then dismissed it because it looked like Bear-do which sounded like hairdo and that was that.

One of the game's reviews on the Yukon Salon Kickstarter page. (Kickstarter)

As for the title he was wondering where bears and forests and lumberjacks would be and his first thought was Alaska.

"Then I thought what other places do I know of, it could be a Salon of the Yukon, oh, that rhymes, the consonants are perfect, we're done," said Fooden.

He said the wilderness aspect is a perfect contrast to the salon aesthetic.

"I've kind of merged the two in what I call rustic fabulous," he said.

Fooden said it's getting a good reception at the game conventions and contributions to his Kickstarter account are more than double his $5,000 goal.

The insignia for the fictitious Parks and Beauty Agency. (Yukon Salon)

He's been having a lot of fun developing the game. He turned to a museum in an old logging town in Wisconsin for lumberjack names of the early 1900s and has been inventing old fashioned intricate hairdos.

Fooden is also enlisting help in writing a beard and hairstyling manual from the fictional Parks and Beauty Agency. He said it would be great if one actually existed.