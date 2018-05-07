3 people arrested after bear spray goes off in Yellowknife apartment

RCMP have arrested three people in connection to an incident on Sunday where a can of bear spray was discharged in a Yellowknife apartment.

In a news release, RCMP say around noon on Sunday officers responded to a complaint that someone had damaged a window at the Crestview Manor apartment building on 52 Avenue.

When they arrived, they discovered an empty can of bear spray in front of the building.

Officials say five residents came in contact with the fumes from the bear spray, but were not seriously injured.

At the request of the RCMP, the Yellowknife Fire Department responded to the incident to help ventilate the building. As a precaution, the department sent a rescue truck, an ambulance, a fire engine, and eight firefighters.

Spraying a person with bear spray is prohibited under the Criminal Code of Canada.

One woman faces several charges in connection to the incident, including assault with a weapon. RCMP say two men "known to police" were also arrested.

The investigation continues.