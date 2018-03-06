The 2018 Arctic Winter Games officially have a theme song: Be the Ones by Serena Ryder.
Ryder is a multiple Juno-award winning musician originally from Ontario. She performed at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto and at the Canada Day event at Parliament Hill in Ottawa last year.
Organizers with the Arctic Winter Games say the song echoes the strength of circumpolar athletes and fits with this years theme of "Find your Power."
The full song will be released March 9, but click on the link below to listen to an excerpt:
The Arctic Winter Games begin March 18.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.