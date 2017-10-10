An inmate at the Baffin Correctional Centre escaped from Iqaluit's hospital early Tuesday morning.

The 31-year-old man made it past the lone jail guard who had accompanied him to the Qikiqtani General Hospital for treatment.

The man was wearing a hospital gown and grabbed a blue sweater on his way out of the hospital, according to an RCMP news release.

He was found in the city two hours later, at around 2 a.m.

He's now back in custody.

The man had been at the jail since Sept. 25, facing charges of assault, sexual assault, sexual interference, breach of probation and unlawfully dwelling in a house.

In relation to the incident Tuesday, he has been charged with "escape and being at large without excuse."

His bail hearing, which was supposed to happen Tuesday afternoon, was adjourned to Wednesday.