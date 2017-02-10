RCMP in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, arrested a man from B.C. on Wednesday who was under a court order to remain in that province.

Police say they got a report that a passenger aboard a commercial flight to Cambridge Bay was bound by court documents to remain in British Columbia.

When his flight landed in the Arctic community, the 22-year-old man from Lake Country, B.C., was arrested for breaching court conditions.

After arresting him, police found and seized 28 grams of crack cocaine and 28 grams of cocaine.

He has also been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.