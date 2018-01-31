Wildlife officials in the N.W.T. are looking into a couple of incidents earlier this month involving caribou shot in an area that's off-limits to hunters.

A spokesperson for the ​N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources​ ​​says the incidents happened near MacKay Lake on Jan. 21 and Jan. 24, and involved two separate hunting parties.

The hunting parties were in what's known as a mobile no-hunting zone — an area that moves with the roaming Bathurst herd.

Officials wouldn't say how many dead caribou were seized, but noted there's no evidence of wasted meat.

No charges have been laid, yet.

The Bathurst caribou population has declined dramatically in recent decades. According to the N.W.T. government, it's dropped from about 450,000 animals in the mid-1980s to an estimated 19,000 animals today.

A 58-page draft Bathurst Caribou Range Plan was released earlier this month, and the N.W.T government is asking for public input.

The plan recommends stricter rules on development, mining operations and the construction of new roads that might negatively impact the herd.