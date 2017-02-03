Based on collar data that tracks the movements of the core of the Bathurst caribou herd, the N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources has moved the mobile no-hunting zone to an area north of Yellowknife between Wekweeti and the ice road to the mines. The zone can move up to twice weekly. (GNWT)

Wildlife officials say an area north of Yellowknife that was busy with hunters earlier this week is now off-limits for caribou harvesters.

Based on collaring data, the Bathurst caribou herd has moved and Mackay Lake is now within the mobile no-hunting zone.

Adrian Lizotte, manager of Wildlife and Environment, says they've sent officers out to inform hunters in the area who may be out of communications reach.

"Until they speak with an officer and are informed — anything before that we wouldn't look at prosecution, but once they are informed of the mobile zone change they would be in contravention of the mobile zone regulations," he said.

Lizotte says the no-hunting zone can change twice a week. Hunters can call ENR offices before they head out and he said there is always information at the Gordon Lake check station.

Lizotte is also reminding hunters that they still encourage conservation — a bull-only harvest — and to take only what they need.