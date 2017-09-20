A massive barge is being hauled up to Hay River from Edmonton and is going to impact highway traffic on Wednesday, Northwest Territories officials warn.

Greg Hanna, a spokesperson for the department of infrastructure, said traffic will only be able to pass the barge at designated locations, such as pullouts, areas with extra lanes, or highway junctions.

Drivers should expect delays of an hour or more on Highways 1 and 2 before the shipment shifts over to Mackenzie Drive, 104th Street and 104th Avenue in Hay River.

Police and pilot vehicles will be travelling with the barge.

For privacy reasons, Hanna was unable to say who the big barge belongs to, but did say that it's not related to the N.W.T.'s government's recent purchase of the assets from the bankrupt Northern Transportation Company Ltd.

He said the department is only involved in the move because of the interruption to highway traffic.

The move should take one day, Hanna said.

For more details on road closures, follow @GNWT_INF on Twitter.