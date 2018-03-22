Too many anglers breaking rules, say Yukon conservation officers
Officers handed out a bunch of fines last week to anglers using barbed hooks
Yukon conservation officers say too many anglers are breaking the rules around ice fishing by using barbed hooks where they shouldn't.
Conservation officer Dave Bakica said 11 fines and six warnings were handed out last weekend just on Little Atlin Lake.
"It was a high percentage of people that were non-compliant," said Bakica.
"It appeared to us that they just didn't take the time to read the regulations, and look at what they should have been doing," Bakica said. "This barbless regulation has been in place for 15 years. So we're not talking about new stuff here."
Barbless fishing hooks are recommended for use anywhere in Yukon, and are mandatory in many lakes and rivers. They are also mandatory for any salmon fishing in Yukon.
Bakica says it's about improving the chance of survival for a fish that's caught and released. Barbed hooks are harder to remove without harming the fish.
"You can damage the fish, they bleed... you may not see it immediately, but they'll bleed out for a while. They can get some infections and things like that as well," he said.
Barbed hooks can be easily be filed down or pinched with pliers to remove the barb, he says.
Bakica said officers will continue to hand out fines, as necessary.
"There's always a myriad of explanations as to why they have a barbed hook," he said.
"We try to generate voluntary compliance as much as possible, we try to educate as much as possible, but after 15 years, there needs to be some other things done."
With files from Sandi Coleman
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.