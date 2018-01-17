A 14-year-old girl has died suddenly in a home in Baker Lake, Nunavut.

The Nunavut RCMP's major crimes unit and the Baker Lake detachment are assisting the chief coroner in investigating the cause of death.

The coroner has ordered an autopsy.

Police say the major crimes unit received a call at 11 a.m. local time Tuesday from the local detachment, requesting aid with the investigation. A team was on-site by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

RCMP say a mental health crisis response team from Nunavut's Department of Health is en route to Baker Lake to assist the family and the community.