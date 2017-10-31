A 15-year-old boy is facing assault charges after the schools in Baker Lake, Nunavut, were locked down on Monday.

At about 1 p.m. staff at Jonah Amitnaaq Secondary School reported that a boy with a knife was outside.

"Lockdown procedures were immediately activated in unison with the neighbouring elementary school," reads an RCMP news release.

Police searched for the suspect and arrested him at about 4 p.m.

Though no injuries were reported, RCMP say the investigation revealed that the suspect had targeted another student.

The 15-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon and released on conditions.