An Aklavik man accused of killing his wife was denied bail in Yellowknife on Monday.

May Elanik was found injured and unconscious on a trail in Aklavik, N.W.T., on Nov. 11, 2015. She was medevaced to Edmonton and died Nov. 19 without regaining consciousness. (Facebook)

Frank Elanik faces one murder charge for the death of May Elanik, who was found injured and unconscious on a snowmobile trail in November 2015. She was medevaced to Inuvik then Edmonton, but died the following week without regaining consciousness.

Elanik has been in custody since his arrest in Aklavik in May 2016. He was 38 at the time of the arrest.

A five-day preliminary inquiry ahead of the murder trial is scheduled to begin on May 1.