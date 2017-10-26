The Baffin Fisheries Coalition (BFC) is suing its former CEO Garth Reid for allegedly defrauding the company of $1.4 million.

The lawsuit, filed in the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, alleges Reid was building on private land he owned in Winterton, N.L., and invoiced the work to BFC and its subsidiary Niqitaq Fisheries (NFL) — funneling goods and services through a construction company in Quebec.

The lawsuit says Reid, who was CEO at the time, claimed the work was for a project in Pond Inlet, Nunavut. He was terminated two weeks ago.

"Garth Reid was able to manipulate the internal financial controls of NFL/BFC for his own profit, use and gain and thereby conceal the fraud."

The Baffin Fisheries Coalition is the largest harvester of shrimp in Canada's North. It's co-owned by hunters and trappers organizations in five Nunavut communities.

Reid's wife, Valerie Reid, is also named in the lawsuit.

None of the allegations have been proven in court, and the Reids have not filed a statement of defence.

CBC's attempts to reach the Reids were unsuccessful.

Custom stairs, fireplaces, sound system

The alleged work is said to have happened between October 2016 and March 2017, though the lawsuit doesn't specify what was being built on the property.

"The invoices for these services included the independent contractors account for labour, air expense associated with having labourers travel to Winterton from Montreal … hotel and meal costs associated with the labourers' stay was paid by NFL and the total expenditure is in excess of $750,000," the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit says the purchases included custom-designed stairs, fireplaces, security systems, a sound system, hardwood flooring, wood stoves, kitchen cabinets, paint, appliances and other household items.

It alleges equipment rental to do excavation and land preparation at the site was also billed.

The lawsuit seeks $1.4 million in damages and for the property in question to be handed over to BFC.

"This scheme was designed in a manner and fashion to conceal all the expenditures from the NFL/BFC," the statement of claim reads.

Firing followed audit

Baffin Fisheries Coalition vice president Methuselah Kunuk said the organization's board noticed financial irregularities as early as July.

Methuselah Kunuk, vice president of the Baffin Fisheries Coalition. (CBC)

At a meeting on Sept. 21, BFC's board passed a resolution to suspend Reid with pay and launch a forensic audit.

The forensic audit is still ongoing, but at an Oct. 13 meeting, the board passed a new resolution to fire Reid and launch the lawsuit. It was filed four days later.

The board also resolved to implement a permanent, independent audit committee.

"The board took a very difficult decision here and acted very decisively," said Chris Flanagan, BFC's spokesperson.

"Those of us here are really proud of the board taking an extraordinary step like this. Even as devastating as this story can be, the board did the right thing in a tough circumstance and did it decisively."

Flanagan said BFC's day-to-day operations haven't been affected.