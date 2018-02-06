Axe-wielding man arrested, gets in scuffle with Iqaluit police at station

An Iqaluit man is facing numerous charges after allegedly wielding an axe while intoxicated in the city's 300 block early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from RCMP, police received a call about a man banging on doors with an axe in his hands, in the early morning on Feb. 6. Upon arriving on the scene, officers saw the man wielding an axe.

Police then got out of their vehicle and told the man that he was under arrest. The release then states that the man began walking towards the officers, waving his axe in the air and ignoring directions from police to drop it.

The man eventually dropped the axe after continued direction from police. He was then arrested and taken into custody.

At the police cell block, the man resisted officers during the book-in process, the release says, noting that it took several officers to secure him in a cell.

Police also learned that the man was subject to court orders directing him to keep the peace, and to abstain from intoxicating substances.

The man remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

He has been charged with carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, resisting arrest and failing to comply with an undertaking.