Athletes from across the North will be competing for gold in a couple weeks, but another type of competition is also underway.

The 2018 Arctic Winter Games begin on March 18, but accommodations in the host communities of Hay River and Fort Smith are scarce.

Most rooms were reserved a year ago, and some hotels have been turning people away for months.

(Thorsten Gohl)

"We knew at the outset that accommodations for spectators was going to be a challenge for us," says the general manager of the 2018 Arctic Winter Games, Todd Shafer.

Delegates, athletes and cultural performers have a place to stay because their accommodations were booked in advance by the host society. But spectators and parents who haven't already booked may be out of luck.

Brad Mapes, the mayor of Hay River, says the lack of accommodations will keep some people away.

"There's probably going to be parents that are not able to come because they can't find accommodations," said Mapes.

He says people looking for accommodations should check social media for potential home stays.

"What I hear and what I see on Facebook is our town and Fort Smith have really helped accommodate a lot of people."

RVs, winter camping

(Jimmy Thomson/CBC)

For people willing to go the distance, hotels in Enterprise and Fort Providence — about a two-hour drive from Hay River — still have some rooms, however both hotels are nearing capacity.

Mapes says there are alternatives, like winter camping.

"I've heard quite a few people are looking to bring RVs," he said.

"lf people really want to get here and see something they will come up with unique ways. I wouldn't be surprised that you see probably 50 to 100 RVs."

This year's Arctic Winter Games run from March 18 to 24.