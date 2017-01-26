Avalanche experts say anybody heading to the White Pass this weekend should be cautious — the weather is likely to create some dangerous conditions.

Ilya Storm, of Avalanche Canada, says the forecast is calling for milder temperatures, heavy snow and strong winds, all of which could increase the risk of an avalanche.

"If you can find sheltered areas, both the avalanche risk will go down and the riding quality will go up. So I'd be looking at tree-line areas, away from the wind," Storm said.

The White Pass area, between Carcross, Yukon and Skagway, Alaska, has already seen about 15 centimetres of fresh snow in recent days, Storm said, and there could be another 30 or 40 centimetres on the way this weekend.

"All this snow is going to be covering up old hard wind slabs," he said.

Storm advises people to make sure they have the latest information about conditions, before heading out. He says Avalanche Canada's new "Hot Zone Report", a web-based information page, is a great resource, based on observations from people who are out in the back country.

"Those are super-helpful to us," he said.