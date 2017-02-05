For Yukon film buffs, it's the biggest week of the year — when they can spend their afternoons and evenings soaking up some of the best new films from across the North and beyond.
"It's a big festival this year, and people are drinking it up," said Andrew Connors, director of the Available Light Film Festival (ALFF), which kicks off this weekend in Whitehorse. "We really appreciate it."
There will be more than 40 movies screened over the next eight days, plus workshops, talks and musical performances.
Some of the films are high-profile Oscar-nominated fare,such as La La Land and Manchester By the Sea — both already sold out — but as usual, a big piece of ALFF's schedule is devoted to Northern films.
This year that includes The Sun at Midnight, by N.W.T. filmmaker Kirsten Carthew, Angry Inuk, by Nunavut's Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, and Maliglutit (Searchers) by Nunavut's Zacharias Kunuk and Natar Ungalaq.
Other films with Northern connections include Kim Nguyen's Two Lovers and a Bear, filmed in Iqaluit, and Allan Code's Arctic Secrets: Yukon Wild.
This year also marks a first for ALFF — it's making use of the Yukon Film Society's (YFS) new digital projector. In the past, the festival has rented a projector for the week, but now YFS has its own.
"It's a lot less stress at the beginning of the festival, setting up a projector and getting that all in place," said Connors.
"It just means we're more prepared!"
