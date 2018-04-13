Skip to Main Content
Careless smoking suspected cause of fatal fire in Yellowknife

Notifications

Careless smoking suspected cause of fatal fire in Yellowknife

Careless smoking is suspected to have been the cause of a fire at Aurora Suites in Yellowknife last Saturday.

Karen Petersen, 55, identified as woman who died in Aurora Suites fire

Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi · CBC News ·
RCMP stand on scene and red tape surrounds Aurora Suites after a fire in Yellowknife. The fire was later revealed to have led to the death of 55-year-old Karen Petersen. (Randi Beers/CBC)

Careless smoking is suspected to have been the cause of a fire at the Aurora Suites apartment building in Yellowknife last Saturday.

One woman died as a result of the fire. The territory's coroner has identified the victim as 55-year-old Karen Petersen.

"The cause at this point and time is suspected to be smoking material too close to combustibles," said the territory's fire marshal Chucker Dewar.

Smoking material refers to things like cigarettes, lighters, matches and pipes.

"As a caution we're reminding residents to ensure that smoking materials are secured in a safe location when not in use and that materials are kept at a safe distance from combustibles when in use in order not to ignite them."

One other person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to the City.

Dewar says the investigation has concluded.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us