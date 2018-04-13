Careless smoking suspected cause of fatal fire in Yellowknife

Careless smoking is suspected to have been the cause of a fire at the Aurora Suites apartment building in Yellowknife last Saturday.

One woman died as a result of the fire. The territory's coroner has identified the victim as 55-year-old Karen Petersen.

"The cause at this point and time is suspected to be smoking material too close to combustibles," said the territory's fire marshal Chucker Dewar.

Smoking material refers to things like cigarettes, lighters, matches and pipes.

"As a caution we're reminding residents to ensure that smoking materials are secured in a safe location when not in use and that materials are kept at a safe distance from combustibles when in use in order not to ignite them."

One other person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to the City.

Dewar says the investigation has concluded.