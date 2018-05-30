Review proposes transforming Aurora College into polytechnic university

A highly anticipated review of Aurora College begun last year has now been released, and it recommends Aurora College be transformed into a Northern Canada polytechnic university.

The 143-page document includes 67 recommendations on everything from governance to accountability, academic program management, operations, and the recruitment and retention of students, with an emphasis on changing the territory's vision for post-secondary education.

To do that, the report suggests the N.W.T. should convert Aurora College, over the next six to eight years, into an institution that would "combine select elements of a baccalaureate and applied studies institution, a polytechnic institution, and a community college."

The report suggests the polytechnic university should continue offering programs Aurora College already does — such as academic upgrading, apprenticeships, certificates and diplomas — but also grant degrees.

The main campus would be built in Yellowknife, and "more highly qualified people will be attracted to teach at [the polytechnic university] and live in the N.W.T.," the report states.

No estimate on cost

"I'm ecstatic," said N.W.T. Education Minister Caroline Cochrane. "I think that this a long time coming, and I'm really excited that this review actually has some recommendations — not only complaining about what we aren't doing right, but where we need to move forward."

Cochrane said the recommendations are feasible, but there's no hint in the report about how much it would actually cost to establish a university in Yellowknife.

The government is expected to provide its response to the recommendations sometime this fall.

Social work, teacher programs remain in limbo

Meanwhile, intake to the social work and teacher education programs at Aurora College remains suspended.

"There's something wrong with those programs," said Cochrane, adding they will be reviewed within the next year. "They are our number one priority. I'm not willing to reinstate them at this point … we need to make sure they're done right."

All the programs currently in place at Aurora College will continue.

Another priority is hiring a new president to lead the college, after Jane Arychuk recently resigned for what Cochrane called "personal" reasons.

"We will be going across Canada to look for a strong leader," said Cochrane.

Review expected to come in over budget

The N.W.T. government called for a review of the college last year, after a backlash against proposed cuts to the school's social work and teacher education programs.

According to the review's terms of reference, it was to evaluate and make recommendations on the operations and governance structure at the college while review programming at the same time.

The Edmonton consultancy firm MNP LLP conducted the review. The initial contract for the work was worth $412,620, according to the territorial government.

The final cost is expected to come in higher.

The government said extra costs were incurred to extend the engagement period for the review, and for contractor travel.

Here are a few of the 67 recommendations: