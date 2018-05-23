Aurora College's president resigns as foundational review looms

As the release of a foundational review into Aurora College looms, the college's president has resigned, effective May 31.

A territorial government news release issued Tuesday evening confirmed the resignation of Jane Arychuk, who has served as Aurora College's president for the past six years.

No reason was given for her resignation.

Jeff O'Keefe, the college's vice president of student affairs, has been appointed as interim president until a permanent successor is hired, according to the release.

The move leaves Aurora College without a permanent president or board of governors. Last summer, the government replaced the board with a single administrator, Inuvialuit Development Corporation general manager Denny Rodgers.

Prior to becoming president, Arychuk served as the campus director of Aurora College's North Slave campus in Yellowknife for seven years, as well as the college's vice president of community and extensions.

Review on Legislative Assembly docket

The move comes two days before the review of Aurora College is scheduled to be discussed in the Legislative Assembly, as MLAs and cabinet return to their seats Thursday.

The review, which began last summer, was announced as a comprehensive look at Aurora College's programs and services.

The review deferred proposed cuts to the college's teacher education and social work programs until it is completed. However, those programs are not currently accepting new students.

The government did not announce a timeline for naming Arychuk's permanent replacement.